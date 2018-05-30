0 Deputies: Man who escaped arrest 2 years ago arrested during traffic stop

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County man's nearly two-year run from the law ended with a traffic stop, deputies said.

The man escaped deputies while wearing handcuffs in 2016, but was caught this week when he ran a red light, deputies said.

Investigators said they don’t know how Leroy Graham has been able to lay low for so long, or what he was doing or where he was.

In December 2016, Graham and his twin brother, Leron Graham, got into trouble after a dispute over loud music.

Police said he was arrested for pointing a gun at a woman in his neighborhood, who had asked him to turn down the music. They said he then pointed a gun at her and he ran off when she said she would call 911.

Police said they quickly tracked down the brothers, who were sitting in their car with drugs and a stolen Florida Highway Patrol trooper's gun.

Officials say the gun was stolen during a rash of car break-ins.



After he was handcuffed however, he took off and was able to elude police.

Police arrested Leron Graham and took him to jail, but never found Leroy Graham.

But Tuesday, a Marion County deputy pulled over Leroy Graham after he said the suspect ran a red light.

The deputy said when he approached the vehicle, he smelled marijuana.

Officials said the deputy found drugs inside the car.

Investigators said Leroy Graham tried to give a fake name, but eventually came clean at the jail.



