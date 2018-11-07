Deputies: Middle school fight broken up with pepper spray

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fight between two girls at a middle school in Pine Hills concluded with a dozen students being hit with pepper spray, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the fight around 9 a.m. in the Meadowbrook Middle School courtyard after the students failed to comply with verbal commands.
Ten other students in the area at the time were also affected by the spray, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Orange County Fire Rescue said it evaluated all the students for minor respiratory complaints. Deputies said parents were contacted, and none of the students had to be transported to the hospital.
Deputies said the two students who were fighting will be charged with several misdemeanors, including fighting in a public area and disruption of a school function.
