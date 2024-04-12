Local

Deputies name suspect in December homicide near DeLand

By WFTV.com News Staff

Joel Alonzo-Cisneros Joel Alonzo-Cisneros is wanted by Volusia Sheriff's Office. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said detectives have identified a murder suspect in a case that dates back several months.

Investigators said Joel Alonzo-Cisneros is wanted for the shooting death of 50-year-old Hector Hernandez-Pasquale.

Hernandez-Pasquale died on Dec. 2, 2023 from a shooting that happened on South Massachusetts Avenue in DeLand.

Alonzo-Cisneros is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

