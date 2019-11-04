Deputies: Person of interest in St. Could woman's murder charged with child pornography

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man considered a person of interest in the death of a mother in Saint Cloud has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Nicholas Rivera, 28, was arrested Friday in Newnan, Georgia and is currently being transported back to Osceola County.
He is the brother of Christopher Otero-Rivera and the son of Angel Luis Rivera, both of whom have been charged in the death of Nicole Montalvo last month, deputies said.
Detectives said Nicholas Rivera was arrested after information was obtained during the ongoing investigation into Montalvo's death.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia assisted Osceola County deputies with this arrest.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.
