Deputies and police respond to incident at Flagler County Courthouse

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Flagler County responded to an active incident Thursday morning.

Officials said there is a large law enforcement presence investigating an incident at the Flagler County Courthouse, known as the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center.

Both Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bunnell Police Department officers have been called to the area.

Officials said they are looking into a “suspicious incident” but did not give additional details.

Deputies said the courthouse parking lot is closed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

