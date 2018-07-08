Deputies release sketch of man found in Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for help identifying a man who was fond dead in an Orange County pond last week.
The man was found in the water near State Road 408 and East Colonial Drive on June 28, deputies said.
Officials described the man as white, with black hair, brown eyes, about 30 to 35, 5 foot 6 inches tall and 117 pounds.
He was found wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes.
NEED TO ID MAN in POND: On June 28, a man was found dead in a pond at SR-408 & East Colonial. Please look at sketch/clothing. White Male, 30-35 years old, 5'6" /117 lbs w/ black hair, brown eyes. Wearing black T-shirt/tan pants/black shoes. Call 407-254-7000. ext.70538 #JohnDoe pic.twitter.com/jTUKngb3OM— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 7, 2018
Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000.
