Deputies release sketch of man found in Orange County pond

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for help identifying a man who was fond dead in an Orange County pond last week.

    The man was found in the water near State Road 408 and East Colonial Drive on June 28, deputies said.

    Officials described the man as white, with black hair, brown eyes, about 30 to 35, 5 foot 6 inches tall and 117 pounds.

    He was found wearing a black t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000.

