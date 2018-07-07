Deputies: Duo pretending to be inspectors rob, attack elderly couple in Orange County

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Deputies are looking for two people accused of posing as inspectors and attacking an elderly couple earlier this week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators said the man and a woman knocked on the couple’s door on Hastings Street near Silver Star Road, claiming to be home inspectors.
The duo then convinced the couple, who are in their 80s, to let them into the backyard.
While there, the man grabbed a ring from the older woman’s hand, then knocked her to the ground, deputies said.
The pair then took off in a gray pickup truck.
The man is described as heavy set, about 40 years old and around 6 feet tall with an earring in each ear.
Deputies released a sketch of him They did not release a sketch of his female companion, who is described as in her 20s with long black hair.
