Driver dies in fiery crash after speeding car hits tree near Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — An unidentified driver died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Epcot Center Drive after a speeding 2023 Hyundai Elantra hit a tree and caught fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred north of Overpass Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling northbound above the posted speed limit when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The car ran off the roadway in a northwesterly direction before the collision.

The impact with the tree caused the Hyundai to become fully engulfed in flames. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to identify the driver. Once an identification is made, the office will notify the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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