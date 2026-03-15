Four shootings in Daytona Beach tourist areas under investigation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are investigating four shootings that have occurred in the city since Friday. Officials confirmed that while several people were injured in the incidents, all victims are currently expected to recover.

The shootings took place primarily in the beachside tourist districts of Main Street and Seabreeze.

Incident One

The first incident happened Friday at The Joint bar on Seabreeze. Daytona Beach Police said the situation started as a dispute between a man and several women. After a woman used pepper spray, one shot was fired.

No injuries or property damage were reported from this encounter. Investigators identified the suspect as being from out of town.

Incident Two

About an hour after being discharged from the bar, another shooting occurred in front of Crunch Fitness. The victim in that case was identified as a resident from out of town.

The individual was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. Police have not yet disclosed any details about a suspect.

Incident Three

On Saturday night, a woman was shot in front of Cruisin Cafe on Main Street. Authorities confirmed the victim is from out of town and is currently in stable condition. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

Incident Four

While police confirmed two shootings occurred beachside on Saturday, specific details about the location and circumstances of the fourth shooting have not been released.

Daytona Beach Police noted that while the beachside area has experienced chaotic crowds, none of the four shootings occurred directly on the beach.

Officials continue to investigate the motive behind the separate incidents.

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