Severe storms impacting parts of Central Florida

CENTRAL Fla. — Heavy storms are impacting the Central Florida area

BREVARD COUNTY:

5:00 P.M.

A T-Storm Warning has been issued for central Brevard County until 5:00 PM.

This includes Titusville, Rockledge, and Cocoa Beach

Movement is to the north at 30 mph.

Brevard T-Storm warning 5P 3/15/26 (WFTV)

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and large hail.

Large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph have been reported with this storm in South Brevard County

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across all of Central Florida late this afternoon into this evening.

4:45 P.M.

A T-Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 4:45 PM.

This includes Palm Bay and Melbourne.

Movement is to the north at 20 mph.

Brevard T-Storm warning 445P 3/15/26 (WFTV)

The greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, T-Storms, and large hail.

Golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts over 60 mph have been reported with this storm.

ball-sized

4:00 P.M.

A T-Storm Warning has been issued for southeastern Brevard County until 4:00 PM.

This includes Palm Bay and Melbourne.

Movement is to the north at 25 mph.

Brevard T-Storm warning 4P 3/15/26 (WFTV)

Greatest threats are winds over 50 mph, intense lightning, and hail.

Additional strong to severe storms remain possible across Central Florida during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

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