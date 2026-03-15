Manhunt ends with arrest in connection to Florida double shooting

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Christian Barrios was captured Sunday morning after an overnight search started following a double shooting in Ponte Vedra Beach. St. Johns County deputies took the 32-year-old into custody just before 8:00 a.m.

The search was prompted by a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 860 A1A N. Two victims, found with multiple gunshot wounds, later died from their injuries at local hospitals.

Detectives concluded that Barrios went to Walgreens specifically to confront the victims. After the shooting, deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, along with K9 teams, carried out a thorough search of the area, including the PGA Tour grounds.

Just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a burglary at a residence in Ponte Vedra Beach. During the incident, a dark-colored BMW was reported stolen from the home.

Barrios was later seen driving the stolen car in Nassau County. Following a chase by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies, he abandoned the vehicle and ran away. K9 units tracked Barrios into a wooded area near CR 108 and Middle Road, where he was found hiding.

Barrios faces two counts of first-degree murder, burglary of an occupied home, firearm possession by a convicted felon, shooting into a vehicle, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is detained without bail on the murder charges.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, St. Augustine Police Department, FBI, and Florida Highway Patrol.

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