ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are responding to reports of a suspicious package at a medical office building.
A Channel 9 photographer at the scene reports that people have been evacuated from the building and that the bomb squad is investigating.
The building is along Southpark Circle, a road not far from the intersection of Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway. The back of the building faces a Lowe’s and the Florida Turnpike.
Deputies have not said what the suspicious package looks like.
