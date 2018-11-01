  • Deputies respond to reports of suspicious package at Orange County office building

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff’s deputies are responding to reports of a suspicious package at a medical office building.

    A Channel 9 photographer at the scene reports that people have been evacuated from the building and that the bomb squad is investigating.

    The building is along Southpark Circle, a road not far from the intersection of Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway. The back of the building faces a Lowe’s and the Florida Turnpike.

    Deputies have not said what the suspicious package looks like.

