0 Sanford Orlando Kennel Club owners worry what will happen to dogs if race ban passes

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's business as usual for now at the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club, but workers are worried an amendment on the ballot will cost them their jobs.

“This is a nightmare,” said owner Aj Grant.

According to the general manager here, the racing ban proposed in Amendment 13 could cost about 100 people at the track their jobs.

The statewide total number is about 3,000 jobs.

There's also the question of what happens to thousands of racing dogs.

“It's just overwhelming to think all these dogs could be displaced all at once,” said Grant.

If passed, the amendment would phase out racing by the end of 2020, but Grant isn't convinced kennel owners will have that much time.

“Some of these tracks can cease racing Jan. 1, so immediately there could be 2,000 to 3,000 greyhounds that need a home,” Grant said.

He's already working with a network of rescue groups across the country to make sure the dogs are cared for if the amendment passes, but it's complicated and very expensive.

“Just to give you some perspective, there are about 86 dogs in this kennel alone and it costs about $900 a week to feed them,” Grant said.

Grant said the dogs are his priority and for now, all he can do is wait for voters to decide their fate.

He said even if the dog-racing industry is declining, it should be a gradual process.

“Let it decline on its own, so we can absorb the animals into homes gradually rather than be pushed off a cliff and say we're done,” he said.

According to the track's general manager, the business contributes about $100,000 in tax revenue for the city of Longwood.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.