Central Florida Decides: See which congressional district you live in

CENTRAL FLORIDA - When you go to your polling place, you probably already know the names associated with the major races.
But what about the congressional and district races? In these cases, who you have on your ballot comes down to where you live -- sometimes even which street you call home.
For example: People living in Orange County live in one of the four congressional districts that happen to cover that county -- and, usually, parts of other counties as well.
So we did the work for you. If you live in Central Florida, this page will tell you which districts you live in for both the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, and the State House and Senate in Tallahassee.
U.S. House of Representatives
Florida's 3rd Congressional District
(parts of Marion, Alachua and Putman counties)
Florida's 6th Congressional District
(parts of Volusia, Flagler, Lake and St. Johns counties)
Florida's 7th Congressional District
(parts of Seminole and Orange Counties)
Florida's 8th Congressional District
(parts of Brevard & Orange counties)
Florida's 9th Congressional District
(parts of Orange, Osceola and Polk counties)
Florida's 10th Congressional District
(parts of Orange and Lake counties)
Florida's 11th Congressional District
(includes Lake, Marion and Sumter counties)
Florida's 15th Congressional District
(includes parts of Lake and Polk counties)
Florida's State House consists of 120 districts. Some of the Central Florida candidates for House District races came to WFTV for the Central Florida Debate series.
Florida State Senate Districts
Florida's State Senate consists of 40 districts.
