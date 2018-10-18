  • Early voting begins next week in Central Florida

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    Early voting begins next week for most Central Florida counties. 

    Check below for information on where and when to vote. 

    Related Headlines

    The general election is Nov. 6.

    Orange County

    Early Voting Dates: Monday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 4.

    (9 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day; Early Voting Centers: English ; Spanish; Creole)

    Seminole County

    Early Voting Dates: Monday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 4.

    Click here to find the closest early voting center. 

    Lake County

    Registered voters who wish to cast a ballot before Election Day may vote at any of the approved early voting locations.

    Early voting will start on Oct. 22 and conclude on Nov. 3. Hours of operation at all sites are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

    >>>Download the WFTV news app<<<

    Flagler County

    Early voting hours for countywide elections will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 3.

    Click here to find the closest early voting center. 

    Marion County

    Early voting begins Oct. 25 and ends Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. 6 p.m. 

    Click here to find the closest early voting center.

    2018 midterm elections: When to vote, what to bring in Florida

    Sumter County

    Early voting begins Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. 

    Click here to find the closest early voting center.

    Brevard County

    Early voting begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on weekends. 

    Click here to find the closest early voting center.

    Volusia County

    Early voting begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 4. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Click here to find the closest early voting center.

    Osceola County

    Early voting begins Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 4. Polls are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Click here to find the closest early voting center.


     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories