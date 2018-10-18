Early voting begins next week in Central Florida

Early voting begins next week for most Central Florida counties.
Check below for information on where and when to vote.
The general election is Nov. 6.
Orange County
Early Voting Dates: Monday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 4.
(9 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day; Early Voting Centers: English ; Spanish; Creole)
Seminole County
Early Voting Dates: Monday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 4.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
Lake County
Registered voters who wish to cast a ballot before Election Day may vote at any of the approved early voting locations.
Early voting will start on Oct. 22 and conclude on Nov. 3. Hours of operation at all sites are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Flagler County
Early voting hours for countywide elections will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 3.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
Marion County
Early voting begins Oct. 25 and ends Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. 6 p.m.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
Sumter County
Early voting begins Oct. 23 and ends Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. 6 p.m.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
Brevard County
Early voting begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on weekends.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
Volusia County
Early voting begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 4. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
Osceola County
Early voting begins Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 4. Polls are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to find the closest early voting center.
