0 2018 midterm elections: When to vote, how to register, what to bring in Florida

Florida voters will be heading to the polls in August for the midterm primary election.

In addition to voting on state, county and municipal seats, voters will be deciding who will be on the November ballot for the 27 U.S. House seats and one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats.

Here is a guide for Florida voters.

When are elections being held in Florida this year?

The primary election is Aug. 28. The general election is Nov. 6.

What time do the polls open and close?

Florida has two time zones – Eastern and Central. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in both time zones.

How do I find my polling place?

Click on this link, enter your information and you will be directed to your polling place.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Florida requires voters to present photo and signature identification when voting at the polls. If a voter's photo ID does not display his or her signature, a second form of identification that does contain the voter’s signature must be provided.

Florida accepts these forms of identification: Florida driver's license; Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; United States passport; debit or credit card; military identification; student identification; retirement center identification; neighborhood association identification; public assistance identification; veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; license to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06; or an employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

Who can register to vote in Florida?

To register to vote in Florida, you must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old on the day of the election and a legal resident of Florida and of the country in which you will vote.

How do I register?

A registration form is also available online. The form can be printed and mailed in. Registration forms must be completed at least 29 days prior to the election.

You can apply through any of these agencies while accessing their services:

Florida driver's license office. You also have the option to submit voter registration information online when you renew your driver’s license online through the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ online renewal system. For more information, visit GoRenew.com.

Tax collector's office that issues driver's licenses or Florida identification cards

Voter registration agency. For more information about who these agencies are, visit the NVRA webpage.

Or, you can apply by mail or in person. The statewide voter registration application form is available for download (English PDF/ Español PDF), or available at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library, or any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue fishing, hunting, or trapping permits. The form contains detailed information as to how to submit the form to your county supervisor of elections.

If you are a military or overseas U.S. citizen, you may register to vote and request a vote-by-mail ballot at the same time by using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). Go to webpage on Military and Overseas Voting for further details.

I think I’m registered, is there any way to check?

Click here to check your voter status.

Can I vote absentee?

Yes. All voters are eligible to vote absentee in Florida. There are no special eligibility requirements for voting absentee. To vote absentee, an application must be received by election officials at least six days prior to the election. A returned absentee ballot must then be received by election officials by 7 p.m. on election day.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Click on this link, enter your information and you will be directed to a sample ballot.

Can I post a selfie showing my friends how I voted?

Florida law bans photographs of polling places and of mail-in ballots.

What if I have trouble casting my ballot at the polling place?

If you are having trouble voting or are told you cannot vote, ask to speak to a supervisor. If your problem is not resolved, you can report the issue to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The phone number to call to report an issue with voting is (800) 253-3931.

For more information on Florida elections

Get more information from the Florid Division of Elections by clicking here.

For more information on the midterm elections:

