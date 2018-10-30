  • Central Florida Decides: What's on my ballot for Election Day 2018?

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - For months, ads have clogged the airwaves making the case for Florida's big Election Day races.

    But what about the smaller races? There's more to your ballot this November than just the races for governor and U.S. Senate.

    Related Headlines

    Vote 2018: Political analysis & Truth Tests from WFTV Channel 9
     

    CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:


    Fortunately, each county in Central Florida sends sample ballots to registered voters so you can see what races and issues you'll help decide.

    Look below for links to sample ballots in your community.
     

    Brevard County sample ballots

    Flagler County sample ballot

    Lake County sample ballots

    Marion County sample ballots

    Orange County sample ballots

    Osceola County sample ballots

    Polk County sample ballots

    Seminole County sample ballots

    Sumter County sample ballots

    Volusia County sample ballots
     

    Be the first to know: Download the free WFTV News App for Election Night updates
     

    CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories