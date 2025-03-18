Deputies say homicide investigation underway in Wildwood

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies investigate a homicide in Wildwood, searching for a suspect last seen near the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies are in the area of South U.S. 301 and County Road 673 South of Bushnell.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting the Wildwood Police Department in a homicide investigation that happened near High Street within the City of Wildwood.

According to a social media post, an alert deputy found a car after a “Be On Lookout” was issued and conducted a vehicle stop.

Deputies said they found a deceased man inside the car.

Additionally, deputies said they are searching the area for a black man who was last seen walking into the woods near the scene of the traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office has stated that the man’s involvement in the homicide investigation is currently unknown.

Deputies said if you see the man, please do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

