Deputies capture ‘armed and dangerous’ man who was on the run near I-95 in Flagler County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said they arrested a man who was on the run and considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Officials said the man bailed from a vehicle on I-95 near mile marker 293.

Deputies said the man, who is black, was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants and was last seen someone in the F-Section of Palm Coast.

Deputies warned residents in the area to shelter in place and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

