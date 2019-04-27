Deputies search for gunmen after armed robbery at Burger King in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Sumter County deputies are searching for two men after an armed robbery occurred at a Burger King in The Villages.
Deputies said the robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Burger King on Wedgewood Lane.
Two armed robbers entered the building and emptied the cash register, deputies said.
According to a release, three employees and a customer were inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery.
Deputies said the men were last seen fleeing the area on County Road 103 in a tan Buick Sunfire with a black top.
Officials said the men are considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should not approach them.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
Armed Robbery-Burger King— Sumter Sheriff FL (@SCSOFL) April 27, 2019
