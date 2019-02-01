BREAKING: Deputies search for suspect after 2 shot at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after two people were shot Friday at an apartment complex in west Orange County.
Deputies said the shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. at the Woodhill Apartments near Colonial Drive.
Related Headlines
WFTV’s Skywitness fly over the area and found several Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies working an active scene in the parking lot of the apartments.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I told you I would do something’: Gov. DeSantis looks to end Common Core in Florida
- California restaurant won't serve MAGA hat-wearing customers
- Largest private car collection in world to welcome guests in Orlando
- VIDEO: Police: Man in ski mask walks up to group sitting around fire pit, kills man
WFTV reporter Len Kiese is on the ground inside the complex, gathering more information from deputies.
Stay with WFTV News for updates on this breaking news story.
Neighbors stuck in the middle of the crime scene tape say they’re sick of all the violence. pic.twitter.com/k3so4eRpn1— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) February 1, 2019
BREAKING: still an active scene at the Woodhill Apartment complex in Orange County. Deputies say two people were shot. They’re now looking for a suspect. pic.twitter.com/8Usuo3tGdJ— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) February 1, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}