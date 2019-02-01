Teen girl arrested, charged with making hoax bomb threat at high school

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday after police said she made a hoax bomb threat to a Brevard County high school.
On Wednesday, Titusville police said they were contacted by CrimeLine’s “SpeakOut” anonymous hotline about a threat of mass destruction via bomb at Titusville High School. The caller said the bombing would occur Feb. 4.
Police said the investigation revealed that the threat was a hoax.
The 15-year-old was booked into Brevard County Juvenile Detention Center. Police said she is charged with false report of planting a bomb, a second-degree felony.
