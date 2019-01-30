  • JUST IN: Titusville schools on lockdown Wednesday after shooting threats, officials say

    By: James Tutten

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Several schools in Titusville are on alert after a threat Wednesday, officials said.

    School officials said police were called to cover Titusville High School over threats and moved officers to cover all of the schools in the city for their release.

    Titusville Police said a threat was made to shoot up the school, but no specific school was mentioned.

    Madison Middle School is also under a shelter in place, but law enforcement believes students will be released on time, officials said.

    School officials said the threat is under investigation and it may not be related to the school.

    Brevard County schools have not said what led to the incident but said they will release more information later.

     

