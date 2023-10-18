Deputies search for gunman after deadly road rage shooting on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for whoever shot and killed an Altamonte Springs man during a road rage incident on Interstate 4.

The deadly shooting happened around 2:16 a.m. Sunday at the US-27 exit on I-4 near Davenport.

Deputies said Altamonte Springs resident Kevin Berry was shot during a dangerous interaction with another driver on the highway.

Berry was taken to the hospital after the shooting in critical condition.

Deputies announced Tuesday night that he died from his injuries.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who killed him.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Berry was a truck driver who was heading to work that morning.

A witness told investigators Berry’s truck and another car were driving around each other aggressively, and the drivers were yelling at each other.

“It appears from our only witness that we’ve found now, he was involved in a road rage incident,” Judd said.

The witness told deputies the shooter was possibly in a dark-colored, compact, two-door vehicle with a luggage rack on top.

Judd said there are more people who witnessed the shooting and he is asking them to come forward with any information that could help find the gunman.

