Florida sends cargo planes filled with supplies to Israel

Two cargo planes full of supplies from Florida should reach Israel on Wednesday.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management sent those supplies on Tuesday.

Officials said the cargo includes 85 pallets of medical supplies, clothes, and toys.

“Florida stands with the people of Israel, and we will continue to help in any way we can as they fight back against Hamas terrorists,” officials said.

The state said it worked with the Israeli consulate and hospitals in the country to figure out which supplies were needed the most.

