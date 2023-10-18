Documents reveal how fast car was driving when it crashed, killing an 8-year-old boy

APOPKA, Fla. — There are new details on the crash that killed an eight-year-old boy who was on his way to school.

The crash happened in Apopka after police said a man was speeding away after stealing items from another car.

Marcus Antone, 38, was arrested for the crash and death of Jayden Miranda.

The mother was at a stop sign about to turn when police said Williams ran into them.

Records show Williams was allegedly stealing items from a car on Martin Place Boulevard. The owner tried to chase after him. Williams got in his vehicle and sped off running a stop sign and driving in opposite lanes before crashing a half mile away near the intersection of North Main Avenue and West Summit Street.

Documents reveal Williams was going 80 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. That means he was traveling 130 feet in 1.11 seconds. Ending in a sound so explosive neighbors ran outside.

Documents show the family’s car was thrown 275 feet away to the other side of the road.

At the time of the crash Williams’ license was already suspended, the vehicle he was in was not registered and the tag belonged to a different vehicle, who’s owner is dead.

After the crash, documents show that Miranda got out of the car took a step then collapsed. Neighbors and witnesses said they tried to save his life.

Williams is currently facing charges for first degree felony murder, vehicular homicide, burglary of conveyance and driving with license suspended causing death.

