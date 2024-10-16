Deputies search for man accused of robbing Orange County bank

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said they are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Chase Bank on Deauville Drive, near the intersection of North Pine Hills Road and West Colonial Drive.

Investigators said the man demanded money from a teller and then fled the scene.

Deputies did not say how much money was taken during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Tipsters who share information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

