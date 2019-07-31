Deputies seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in tracking down a man they believe robbed a Deltona bank Tuesday.
Deputies said the robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank located in the 2700 block of Elkcam Boulevard just before 5 p.m., where a man delivered a note to a teller demanding money.
Officials believe the man to be in his early 40s, standing 5 feet 7 inches and was seen wearing glasses, a blue shirt and blue shorts with a hat.
The man was last seen walking toward a strip mall behind the bank.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.
