Deputies seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Volusia County

    By: Christopher Boyce

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in tracking down a man they believe robbed a Deltona bank Tuesday. 

    Deputies said the robbery happened at Fifth Third Bank located in the 2700 block of Elkcam Boulevard just before 5 p.m., where a man delivered a note to a teller demanding money.

    Officials believe the man to be in his early 40s, standing 5 feet 7 inches and was seen wearing glasses, a blue shirt and blue shorts with a hat.

    The man was last seen walking toward a strip mall behind the bank.

    Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

