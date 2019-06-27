Deputies seek man wanted in connection of woman's kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a man they believe kidnapped a 25-year-old woman from an apartment complex and attempted to sexually assault her.
It happened at the Lorenzo at East Mil Apartments, located in the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle.
Deputies said the man walked up to the woman and pointed a gun at her before getting into the passenger seat of her vehicle.
Officials said the man then forced the woman to drive away in an unknown direction.
Investigators said the man then attempted to rape the woman before she was able to flee.
There were no injuries in the incident.
Deputies do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
A description of the suspect has not yet been released.
