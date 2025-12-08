BYU to face Georgia Tech in Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 12 BYU will face off with No. 22 Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Kickoff between the Cougars (11-2, 8-1 Big 12) and Yellow Jackets (9-3, 6-2 ACC) has been set for a 3:30 kickoff on Saturday, December 27 on Channel 9. The Pop-Tarts Bowl is the second of three bowl games at Camping World Stadium.

This game is being branded as “The People’s National Championship.”

The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl is the fifth all-time matchup between BYU and Georgia Tech and the first since 2013.

BYU has won three of the four previous meetings in this series.

The Cougars lost in Saturday’s Big 12 title game and finished two spots out of the College Football Playoff. This is their first appearance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and third trip to Orlando. They lost two previous Citrus Bowl appearances.

Georgia Tech has played in this game twice before. Their head coach Brent Key played for the Yellow Jackets in this game in 1997. They also played in 2004.

