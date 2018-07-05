Deputies shoot suspect after standoff in Eustis, says Lake Co. sheriffs office

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man holding two hostages in a home in Eustis stepped outside and confronted deputies, who shot and killed him, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to assist the Eustis Police Department after they say an armed person barricaded themselves in a home in Eustis.
Related Headlines
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not give an address where the shooting happened.
Deputies said none of the hostages was hurt.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.
Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News as more details come in.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}