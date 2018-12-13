Deputies: Student brings loaded gun to Volusia County high school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 17-year-old Daytona Beach boy was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to Atlantic High School in Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
A Daytona Beach police officer discovered the gun in a backpack belonging to Timothy Eugene Coates while interviewing him about a shooting in Daytona Beach, said Andrew Gant, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
"The .45 caliber pistol had the hammer cocked back, with one round in the chamber and four rounds in the magazine," Gant said. "There were no threats made prior to the discovery of the gun."
Coates was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm on a school campus.
No other details were given.
