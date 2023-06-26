Deputies: Suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle arrested after fleeing the scene on foot

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said David Lee Grisham, 41, was arrested on Friday after leading deputies on a foot chase when he ditched a stolen vehicle.

According to a news release, sheriff’s deputies recognized a grey Ford Ranger pick-up truck that the Coco Police had reported stolen. After spotting the stolen truck on Pineda Street in Cocoa driven by Grisham deputies attempted to apprehend him.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect pulled into a driveway and immediately ran on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Team and a helicopter tracked down Grisham, who was hiding under a trailer in the backyard of a home on Bay Avenue, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said Grisham was arrested and is being held without bail at Brevard County jail.

The charges include grand theft auto, robbery with a firearm, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine, the Sheriff’s office said.

