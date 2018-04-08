Deputies: Suspect arrested after woman found dead in Apopka home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies arrested a man in connection with a woman's death, officials said.
Asgeirr Ulfr, 26, of Apopka, was arrested Saturday evening at a home in Orlando.
Ulfr told detectives Friday he was shot in the foot by an alleged intruder at a home in the 1200 block of Gina Court in unincorporated Apopka, deputies said.
Investigators said they found Christina Scarr, 20, of Apopka dead inside the home.
Scarr’s cause of death is still pending and the investigation is ongoing, deputies said.
Ulfr is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
He’s being held in jail without bond.
