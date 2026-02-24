Blast Off!: LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Central Florida theme park is getting ready to launch a brand-new roller coaster, and park leaders say it’s a big step forward.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will debut its new “Galacticoaster” roller coaster on Friday.

The space-themed indoor attraction marks the largest single investment in the resort’s history.

The ride takes guests on a LEGO-style adventure through the cosmos, featuring special effects and interactive elements.

Resort leaders designed the attraction for families as part of a move toward a new generation of interactive ride experiences.

Galacticoaster is built around a space adventure theme that takes guests through the cosmos.

It incorporates story elements and special effects throughout the experience.

The goal for the new ride is to attract both first-time visitors and existing season pass holders seeking a new experience.

Senior project manager Blake Boyter oversaw the development of the new attraction.

He said the project significantly expands the resort’s current offerings.

“This is a game changer for us here at LEGOLAND Resort,” Boyter said. “It is our largest single investment. It represents the next generation in rides for us. It brings more content, more interactivity, and just more LEGO fun into the ride experience.”

