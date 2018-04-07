  • Deputies: Man arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with Orange County woman's death

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 23-year-old man who was named a person of interest in the death of his on-again, off-again girlfriend has been arrested in Puerto Rico, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

    Christain Valentin Penchi was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the death of Vanessa Cocly, 23, and was charged with grand theft in an unrelated case, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

    Investigators said they discovered Cocly's body Friday at the Sand Lake Courtyard Condominiums five days after she didn't show up for a new job.

    She was reported missing Saturday after she was seen leaving Cypress Street in the Taft neighborhood, deputies said.

    No other details were given.

