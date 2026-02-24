Central Florida couple heads to court Tuesday in IVF mix-up case

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida couple at the center of an IVF mix-up is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

The couple is suing the Fertility Center of Orlando after alleging the clinic failed to identify the biological parents of their child.

The legal action follows the birth of a baby whose race is different from either parent.

The couple filed the lawsuit against the Longwood-based fertility clinic last month to address the discrepancy.

The emergency hearing was requested through a recent motion filed by the couple.

Legal documents allege that the facility failed to identify the child’s biological parents to the family.

Representatives for the Fertility Center of Orlando submitted a letter to the court last week regarding the dispute.

In the document, the clinic stated it would explain the protocol for its investigation into the matter.

The facility also emphasized that the process will be conducted while safeguarding the privacy of all individuals involved.

