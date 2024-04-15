Deputies: Suspect in Wildwood kidnapping elbowed an elderly women at a Publix parking lot

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man responsible for a 20-hour standoff in Wildwood allegedly elbowed an elderly woman at Publix just two weeks before, according to deputies.

James Savage reportedly forcefully kidnapped his girlfriend, 60-year-old Marivel Dunn from her home on March 14 before letting her go and barricading himself inside a Wildwood home.

The 20-hour-long standoff landed him in the Marion County jail where he still remains on multiple charges.

On March 28, two weeks after the kidnapping, a woman told the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that Savage assaulted her in a Publix parking lot.

The alleged assault happened on March 4 at the Publix located at SE 165th Mulberry Lane in The Villages.

The woman said she met with Savage and Dunn in the far portion of the Publix parking lot when he began poking the woman in her breast, according to the arrest affidavit.

She told detectives she poked him back to demonstrate the discomfort of the contact and he responded by using his elbow to strike her in the head.

When detectives spoke with Dunn, her recount of the events was similar to what the woman said happened.

Savage is now facing a charge of battery on a person 65 years or older in addition to the 11 other charges he received as a result of the kidnapping incident.

Savage’s next court appearance is set for April 16 for the kidnapping charges.

