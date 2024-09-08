Deputies: Teen dies days after being shot in Oak Ridge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of a shooting from Thursday has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard in the Oak Ridge area.

Deputies said the 17-year-old Arthy Sony Cetoute died on Saturday at the hospital from his injuries.

Deputies said the shooting is an active investigation, and they do not have any other details they can release.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

