    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 17-year-old University High School student was arrested Tuesday after he bit off the head of a chicken on campus over the weekend, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    A school resource officer arrested David Andrew Jimenez on charges of animal cruelty and trespassing on school property after hearing about a student bragging about biting off the chicken's head, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

    Investigators said Jimenez traveled to the Orange City campus at about 11 p.m. Saturday and entered a chicken coop that was at the school for a "farm to table" event held earlier that day.

    "Upon arriving on campus on Monday, a teacher discovered the headless body of a chicken in the parking lot," Gant said. "The chicken’s head was later discovered inside the chicken coop, and eggs had been thrown in the gym and against the gym doors."

    Jimenez was turned over to his mother Tuesday and will face a judge Wednesday, Gant said.

    Deputies said any other students who were involved in the incident could also be charged.

    No other details were given.

