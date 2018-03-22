Deputies: Trio arrested in string of armed robberies in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have arrested the three suspects that several law enforcement agencies said are behind armed robberies at multiple businesses.
Police said the crime spree ended when the suspects were caught at a GameStop near Fashion Square mall.
Deputies said Melissa Arrington, Desmond Holt and Isaiah Stephens stayed at an Orange Blossom Trail hotel as they pulled off a string of frightening robberies, including one March 17 at a Metro PCS store.
Deputies said Arrington stayed in a getaway vehicle, while Holt and Stephens robbed employees at gunpoint.
Video shows armed men pointing guns at cashiers.
Investigators said they were on to the trio before the GameStop robbery.
The sheriff’s office surveillance team followed the group from the hotel to the GameStop, deputies said.
That’s when Holt and Isaiah went inside, deputies said.
They were chased on foot and eventually captured, deputies said.
Deputies said the suspects confessed to the GameStop robbery.
Holt and Stephens have also been charged in the Metro PCS robbery, and Holt is facing charges of robbery, theft and drug trafficking in Winter Park.
