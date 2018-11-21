Deputies: Woman high on molly, meth seriously injures baby boy

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old Leesburg woman who said she had been taking molly and meth for three days seriously injured her infant son early Monday while running from deputies, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called to Highway 315 and East Highway 40 after witnesses said they saw a woman darting through traffic while holding a baby.
Witnesses said they suspected she was on drugs because she was barking at passing cars, investigators said.
