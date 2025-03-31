Deputies: Woman shot to death in Deltona, suspect in custody in Flagler County

DELTONA, Fla. — A woman died early Monday following a shooting in Deltona, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

According to VSO, deputies responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Parma Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said Flagler County deputies took a suspect into custody about an hour after the shooting.

The suspect fled and crashed his vehicle in Flagler County, where he was apprehended. A comprehensive update from both VSO and @FlaglerSheriff will be provided later today. News media, please stand by for more information. pic.twitter.com/kzmCYcqpX3 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 31, 2025

VSO said deputies apprehended him after he crashed his car at a toll bridge near Hammock Dunes Parkway and Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure of that bridge due to a “large law enforcement presence” in the area.

There is a large law enforcement presence near Hammock Dunes Parkway and Palm Harbor Parkway in Palm Coast. Toll Bridge is currently shut down. Avoid the area. More information will be released at a later time. pic.twitter.com/9uvPBtQu2b — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) March 31, 2025

Volusia County investigators said the suspect and victim from the shooting were known to each other.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about their relationship and what led up to the shooting.

WFTV is near the deadly shooting scene in Deltona to monitor developments.

