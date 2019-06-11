0 Deputy fatally shoots man who struck deputies with bar stool at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County man who struck two deputies with a bar stool at a home Tuesday afternoon was fatally shot by one of them, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that the deputies were called shortly before 12:45 p.m. to a home on Fort Clinch Avenue near South Goldenrod Road and Hoffner Avenue after a woman said her son, who is in his 40s, was behaving violently and breaking things and had hit her.

Mina said two deputies tried to take the man into custody, but he hit them with a bar stool. He said one of the deputies fatally shot the man.

TRENDING NOW:

The deputies were taken to AdventHealth East Orlando with very minor injuries, Mina said.

Mina said the Sheriff's Office has been called to the home six times in the past for disturbances or mental health issues.

The identities of those involved were not publicly disclosed.

Read: Deputies: Woman dead, husband arrested after child calls 911 to say his mother was ‘strangled’

The deputy who killed the man will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

No other details were given.

Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.

OCSO says deputies responded to a call about the suspect fighting with his mom. When they arrived, they say suspect attacked deputies with a barstool @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2M7LJN037Z — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) June 11, 2019

OCSO says a suspect attacked deputies and they fired shots. The suspect was killed @WFTV pic.twitter.com/2HYmPbQ5HJ — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) June 11, 2019

Sheriff Mina briefs the media on Deputy involved shooting. https://t.co/hfBMLa3u7A — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 11, 2019

Deputy involved shooting in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Rd. @SheriffMina will brief the media at 3:30 at the OCSO substation, 11000 Lake Underhill Rd. pic.twitter.com/vyEoDXDWF5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 11, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.