Woman killed in domestic violence incident near Doctor Phillips neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was killed in a domestic violence incident near the Doctor Phillips neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called around 6:45 p.m. to the 7300 block of Sand Lake Road near the the intersection with Turkey Lake Road for a domestic violence incident, officials said.
Deputies said they found a woman severely injured at the scene.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died, deputies said.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities did not identify anyone involved or indicate how the woman was injured.
Authorities said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.
