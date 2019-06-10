Grandfather dies while trying to rescue grandson from rough water at Florida beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A 71-year-old man drowned Saturday while trying to save his grandson from rough water in Madeira Beach, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Two good Samaritans told authorities they saw the man face down in the water, swam to him and performed CPR, officials said.
"We just need to pray for that family. He risked his life in a heartbeat saving his grandson," an unnamed witness said.
Deputies said they arrived to see beachgoers carrying Osman Pehlivanovic out of the water. Witnesses said he was swimming in high surf to try to help his 12-year-old grandson get back to shore when he became unresponsive and sank into the water, according to The Associated Press.
Other beachgoers jumped into the water to rescue the man's grandson, and deputies said.
The boy was not injured, deputies said.
