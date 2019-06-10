Florida man with cocaine on nose tells deputies it's not his, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A New Port Richey man was caught with cocaine on his nose during a traffic stop in Hillsborough County, according to deputies.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies pulled over a car and noticed the passenger, Fabricio Jimenez, 20, had a white powdery substance on his nose.
Jimenez’s nose was swabbed, and the substance tested positive for cocaine, deputies said.
The Sheriff’s Office said they also found a backpack in the car containing 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills.
Deputies said they found a small bag of cocaine on Jimenez during a search. Deputies said Jimenez told them the cocaine on his nose was not his.
Jimenez was arrested on drug charges.
