Florida man with cocaine on nose tells deputies it's not his, officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A New Port Richey man was caught with cocaine on his nose during a traffic stop in Hillsborough County, according to deputies.

     

    The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies pulled over a car and noticed the passenger, Fabricio Jimenez, 20, had a white powdery substance on his nose.

     

    Jimenez’s nose was swabbed, and the substance tested positive for cocaine, deputies said.

     

    The Sheriff’s Office said they also found a backpack in the car containing 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills.  

     

    Deputies said they found a small bag of cocaine on Jimenez during a search. Deputies said Jimenez told them the cocaine on his nose was not his.  

     

    Jimenez was arrested on drug charges.

