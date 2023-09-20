Deputy-involved shooting reported in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 9:27 a.m. near the 10,000 block of Highway 41, just north of Dunnellon.

Officials said all deputies involved are uninjured.

Deputies said the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

