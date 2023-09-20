Disturbance in Atlantic to increase dangerous conditions at Central Florida’s coast this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — A non-tropical low is forecast to develop off the coast of the southeastern U.S. this week.

The disturbance could move north to the Carolinas over Thursday and Friday.

The system could also increase dangerous conditions and rip currents in Florida this week.

Hurricane Nigel is holding steady as a Category 2 storm and is projected to stay out to sea in the central Atlantic.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another area coming off the coast of Africa.

It is still too soon to know where that system will go and how strong it will be.

