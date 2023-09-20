Strong storms possible Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain and storms on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast data shows some of the storms could be strong.

Watch: New low-pressure area will bring rough conditions again to Central Florida’s beaches

All of the rain and cloud cover will help to keep our temperatures cool.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 86 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: FWC safely relocates bear spotted at Magic Kingdom to Ocala National Forest

We can expect to see afternoon storms again on Thursday.

After the elevated rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday, Central Florida will see dryer and cooler days ahead.

Watch: Seminole County residents speak out about plan to extend Slavia Road

After a mostly sunny and nice weekend, rain and storm chances will return for most of next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group